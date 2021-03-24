Advertisement

COVID relief bill will boost Dems in 2022 midterms, Clyburn predicts

Mar. 24, 2021
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The third-highest-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House says the pandemic relief bill known as the “American Rescue Plan” is on track to be Democrats’ best hope to keep from losing ground in the midterm congressional elections next year.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn told The Associated Press in a recent interview that effort is due in part to a White House-led public relations push outlining its benefits for citizens.

Clyburn has also written personally to some of his South Carolina constituents, detailing their personal allocations and how much relief is flowing to their counties and school systems.

The 2021 aid plan was approved by Congress on party-line votes and signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month.

