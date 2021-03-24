Advertisement

Carolina Panthers re-sign OG Miller, add LB Luvu from Jets

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers agreed to terms on a one-year deal with starting right guard John Miller and added free agent linebacker and special teams player Frankie Luvu from the New York Jets.

Miller started 14 games last season for the Panthers at right guard and will provide some stability on the right side of the offensive line playing alongside tackle Taylor Moton, who received the franchise tag from Carolina earlier this offseason. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Miller was an unrestricted free agent before rejoining the Panthers.

