Campground at lake to reopen under new name and management

McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mount Carmel Campground at Lake Strom Thurmond has been leased to KWGM and will reopen to the public as Hester’s Bottoms Campground.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the campground was closed in 2015 due to budget constraints.

Since its closure, the corps has explored options to reopen it and recently accepted proposals for operation of the campground as a lease.

The new campground operator has begun renovations and plans to add amenities.

For updates on campground renovations, grand reopening and future reservations, follow the Hester’s Bottoms Facebook page.

For questions or concerns, call 800-533-3478, ext. 1140.

