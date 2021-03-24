Advertisement

Braves option Wright, clear No. 5 rotation spot for Wilson

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(AP) - The Atlanta Braves have optioned right-hander Kyle Wright to their alternate training site. The move clears the way for Bryse Wilson to open the season as the No. 5 starter. Wright made two postseason starts in 2020 following a strong finish to the regular season but was unable to pitch with consistency this spring.

Wright and Wilson led the competition for the fifth spot in the rotation as the Braves await the return of Mike Soroka from a torn Achilles tendon. Max Fried, Charlie Morton, Ian Anderson and Drew Smyly are expected to open the season as the team’s first four starters.

