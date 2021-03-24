Advertisement

Authorities identify woman’s body found along Saluda River

Ordnance is blown up after being found underwater in the Saluda River.
Ordnance is blown up after being found underwater in the Saluda River.(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (AP) — A woman’s body that washed up along the bank of the Saluda River has been identified as that of a missing South Carolina woman last seen in October.

Multiple news agencies report Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said fishermen found the woman’s body Sunday in some brush along a bank in the Ware Shoals area.

Cox identified the woman as 54-year-old Donna Babb, of Ware Shoals, who was last seen leaving her father’s house on Oct. 4.

Her family reported her missing Nov. 17.

To determine a cause of death, Cox said an autopsy was performed Monday. The results are pending.

MORE | Deputies charge teenager with murder of Orangeburg County teacher

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Kirkland
Swainsboro woman COVID aid fraud through bogus business
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
The Savannah River Site covers 198,046 acres, including parts<br />of Aiken, Barnwell and...
Virtual job fair scheduled for positions at SRS
Four people are now facing charges in connection to the incident that left one dead and three...
Employee charged in biker brawl that killed Beech Island man
Gov. Brian Kemp gives an update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts on March 23, 2021, at the state...
All Georgians age 16+ to be eligible for vaccine starting Thursday

Latest News

Columbia County school bus
Columbia County 14-year-old student caught with knife, noose
Younger Georgians react to Kemp opening up vaccine eligibility
Younger Georgians react to Kemp opening up vaccine eligibility
Many younger Georgians excited about COVID-19 vaccination opportunities
police lights graphic
Deputies charge teenager with murder of Orangeburg County teacher