Authorities identify woman’s body found along Saluda River

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (AP) — A woman’s body that washed up along the bank of the Saluda River has been identified as that of a missing South Carolina woman last seen in October.

Multiple news agencies report Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said fishermen found the woman’s body Sunday in some brush along a bank in the Ware Shoals area.

Cox identified the woman as 54-year-old Donna Babb, of Ware Shoals, who was last seen leaving her father’s house on Oct. 4.

Her family reported her missing Nov. 17.

To determine a cause of death, Cox said an autopsy was performed Monday. The results are pending.

