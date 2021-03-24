Augusta, Milledgeville veterans homes get nearly $1.6M in grant funds

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia will receive a $1.58 million federal construction grant for facilities in Milledgeville and Augusta that are the state’s two skilled nursing care homes for eligible war veterans.

The funding comes from the CARES Act, which appropriated $150 million to the Department of Veterans Affairs for construction to prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus.

The grant allocation process was delayed, but a recent rules change eliminated the need for matching funds, allowing the grants are to be deployed.

The money can be used for preventive measures against the spread of virus, such as upgrades to air systems, plexiglass protective screens and thermometers at entry points.

The funds were announced by Georgia Democratic Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

The 192-bed Georgia War Veterans Home in Augusta is adjacent to Augusta University, across from the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center. It’s a teaching facility to acquaint health sciences students with the conditions and diseases of the aged.

The 550-bed Georgia War Veterans Home in Milledgeville includes four buildings on about 17 acres.

