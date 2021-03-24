Advertisement

Atlanta-area spa shootings spur proposals in Ga. Legislature

A make-shift memorial is seen Friday, March 19, 2021, in Acworth, Ga., in the aftermath of...
A make-shift memorial is seen Friday, March 19, 2021, in Acworth, Ga., in the aftermath of shootings. Eight people killed Tuesday in shootings at three metro Atlanta massage businesses. Police have charged a 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long with the slayings.(Candice Choi | AP Photo/Candice Choi)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Democratic lawmakers in Georgia have introduced a slate of legislation in response to the recent shootings at massage businesses in metro Atlanta that left eight people dead.

But it’s unlikely the bills will see movement anytime soon.

The proposals would:

  • Require a five-day waiting period for gun purchases.
  • Establish a statewide translation system for 911 calls.
  • Create enhanced training for law enforcement emphasizing outreach in other languages.

The bills have little chance of passing this year because they’re too late for procedural deadlines, and only a week remains in the current legislative session.

Also, any proposals that limit gun sales are likely to face staunch opposition in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Eight people died in the March 16 shootings. Police have charged 21-year-old Robert Aaron Lyons with murder.

MORE | How Georgia troopers caught the Atlanta spa shooting suspect

