Aiken County Animal Shelter reschedules ‘St. Paw-trick’s Day’ event

By Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Animal Shelter (ACAS) and Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) have rescheduled ‘St. Paw-tricks Day,’ their adoption hours event, to March 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event was scheduled for last Thursday but postponed due to the forecast of severe weather.

Dogs will be available for just $35, cats and kittens for only $10. Everyone who adopts will receive a special gift with their new pet.

This is the first time the shelter has featured later adoption hours since the COVID-19 restrictions were instituted nearly a year ago. These later adoption hours have been chosen to better accommodate folks who work 9 to 5 on weekdays.

Below are some of the great dogs currently available for adoption.

Caption
  • Savannah, a beautiful senior mixed breed, has been on the adoption floor longer than any other homeless pet at the ACAS.
  • Isabelle is a young, brindle Boxer mix who is also available for adoption at the ACAS.
  • Corey a white and tan mixed breed, is available for adoption at the county animal shelter.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, adoption appointments are strongly encouraged and social distancing practices are required. Call (803) 642-1537, option 5, to schedule a visit or email info@fotasaiken.org. The County animal shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.

For more information about Thursday’s rescheduled St. Paw-tricks Day adoption event, please go to FOTASAiken.org.

MORE: | Happy national puppy day! Learn how you can help local shelter animals today

