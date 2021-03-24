A push for police reform remains a priority in local law enforcement

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the last year, we’ve seen a push for police reform nationwide. And here at home, there’s one local sheriff in particular pleading with state officials for change.

Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams says we shouldn’t need to rely on movements to do what he says is the right thing.

Now, he’s encouraging law enforcement agencies across the country to make changes.

“We’re allowing movements to dictate police policy and it’s only because we won’t do it,” he said.

As the nation pushes for police reform, Sheriff Williams is pushing education.

“We want to stop people from dying unjustly at the hands of the police. Give them more education,” he explained.

College degrees aren’t required to work for sheriff’s offices in Burke, Richmond, or Columbia County. But Williams says when giving promotions, degrees play a big role.

In Columbia County, deputies only need a high school diploma or GED to get hired. But once in the department, they have to get an associate’s degree in a reasonable amount of time.

Sheriff Williams is also pushing transparency, starting with body cameras.

“Every agency across the nation needs to require body cameras.”

Burke county requires body cams for deputies, but Columbia County does not.

And Richmond County requires the cameras to be recording at all times, but not necessarily worn.

Following George Floyd’s death in May of last year, Sheriff Williams wrote a letter to governor kemp asking to make body cameras mandatory for all agencies.

“Why should we wait on BLM or any other group to tell us we need to put a camera on every officer? It’s a no brainer,” Williams said.

We asked our local departments if they’ve made any changes since the nationwide protests started.

Richmond County did add a crisis intervention team in November to better prepare for mental health crises.

Burke and Columbia counties didn’t have any notable policy changes in the last year.

