Virtual job fair scheduled for positions at SRS

The Savannah River Site covers 198,046 acres, including parts<br />of Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties in South Carolina.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Department of Energy will host a virtual job fair for the Nuclear Security Enterprise, including Savannah River Site, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 31.

The agency plans to hire more than 3,000 new employees to join its workforce in 2021.

In addition to SRS, the positions will be at Kansas City National Security Campus (Missouri), Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (California), Los Alamos National Laboratory (New Mexico), Nevada National Security Site, Pantex Plant (Texas), Sandia National Laboratories (New Mexico and California) and Y-12 National Security Complex (Tennessee)

Contracting partners at this fair will interview and hire professionals across a broad range of skills and in many locations.

Individuals are encouraged to register for the event at this link.

Positions include general engineer, physical scientist, foreign affairs specialist, quality assurance engineer, personnel security specialist and security specialist. There are also open contractor positions in business, computer science, cybersecurity, engineering, fire protection engineering, manufacturing, mathematics, nuclear facility and operations, and science.

The Savannah River Site employs more than 11,000 people and spans more than 300 square miles in Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties.

