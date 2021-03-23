Statesboro’s 2021 Chocolate Run will go on as planned

STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WTOC) - Runners across the area will have a familiar race next month.

The Chocolate Run in Statesboro draws racers for a good time and a great cause.

The Chocolate Run 5k has become a local institution, much like the homeless shelter it benefits. Race organizers say they believe they have enough steps in place to hold it to be as safe as it is fun.

The race that started to help build and establish Open Hearts Community Mission draws 600 to 700 runners each February, until this year. Organizers pushed the race back to April 25. They believe they’re going to have enough precautions to give people their space away from the racecourse for them to feel comfortable taking part in a race that raises money and awareness.

“Individually wrapped foods and water bottles, a lot of things to make sure our people are safe. Wear your mask before and after when you’re socializing, take it off for the race. Nobody wants to run in a mask,” said Jennifer Davis, the Chocolate Run.

She says, if registration numbers warrant, they start people in corals and rely on race chips to time them. They’ll offer a virtual registration for people who want to take part but aren’t comfortable in a group setting. Runners will also get a special dib colored to help respect social distance. You can choose your color at registration:

Red bib – Stay away! I am here to run only.

Yellow bib – I am ok with elbow bumps.

Green bib – High five’s are OK with me!

They’ll hold it at Mill Creek Park this year, and on a Sunday to avoid conflict with other groups here on the weekend. They hope next year they can hold the race like usual.

Registration ends at midnight on April 24. You can pick up your ‘swag bag and t-shirts’ at Mill Creek Park the day of the race.

