SRP Park is back with baseball, hosting its biggest event since lockdown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A big day and a return to some normalcy as people fill SRP Park’s stadium. Today, they hosted the Clemson University and Georgia Southern baseball game.

Clemson is taking on Georgia Southern for the biggest event the park’s seen since lockdown. This game serves as a step for the park, and for Riverside Village as a whole, to get back to business.

SRP Park officials say this is the first time in 500 days they’ve been able to have more than 1,000 people in this ballpark.

“We’ve been busy, the ballpark has been used. The community’s supported us a lot and we’ve had a lot going on - but of course, we’re excited to have baseball back,” said Brandon Greene, general manager of the Augusta Green Jackets.

There were 1,500 tickets sold for the game. This represents just about 25 percent capacity for the stadium, but Greene says with the way things are looking, he hopes to fill the stadium back up to full capacity by opening day on May 4, or at least early summer.

There is excitement and relief for what is hopefully a sign of life breathing back into Riverside Village. The park and the surrounding businesses say they hope games from here on out will make up for what was lost during the pandemic.

“It’s obviously been tough. Losing a whole baseball season, 70 games of revenue, ticket sales, sponsorship sales, food and beverage, merchandise, it was obviously a really really tough year,” said Greene.

The loss of baseball didn’t just hurt the ball park. Businesses around the park also rely on a busy stadium for customers of their own.

Saira Vargas works as a waitress at Rio Cantia, a restaurant that looks directly into the ballpark.

“We were scared. We thought we were going to lose our income,” Vargas said.

Tickets are now on sale for the battle on the River Rivalry Peach Belt Conference. This is a partnership with the USC Aiken Pacers and the Augusta University Jaguars.

Fans will need to visit Green Jackets Baseball to buy tickets. You can not order tickers over the phone or in person. Tickets will be sold in pods of two, three, and four. It will cost $13 or $10 for lower seating.

The game is March 30 and the gates will be opening at 5:30 p.m.

