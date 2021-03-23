Advertisement

Sidney Powell argues no reasonable person would believe her election fraud claims

Lawyer Sidney Powell said reasonable people should realize her claims of voter fraud in the...
Lawyer Sidney Powell said reasonable people should realize her claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election were opinion-based, not fact-based.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lawyer Sidney Powell said her claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election shouldn’t be treated as gospel truth.

In a response to a lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, the right-wing attorney said reasonable people should realize her claims were opinion-based, not fact-based.

Dominion, an election infrastructure company, is suing Powell for defamation, saying Powell knew her accusations were false and damaging.

Election officials have repeatedly said then-President Donald Trump lost his bid for reelection and that there were no major security issues with the voting process.

Lawyers representing Powell said she had the right to make fraud claims since she was acting as an attorney for the Trump campaign.

Powell is requesting for the Dominion case to be dismissed or have it moved to a Texas federal court.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Kirkland
Swainsboro woman COVID aid fraud through bogus business
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
The Savannah River Site covers 198,046 acres, including parts<br />of Aiken, Barnwell and...
Virtual job fair scheduled for positions at SRS
Four people are now facing charges in connection to the incident that left one dead and three...
Employee charged in biker brawl that killed Beech Island man
Gov. Brian Kemp gives an update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts on March 23, 2021, at the state...
All Georgians age 16+ to be eligible for vaccine starting Thursday

Latest News

Evoire Collier, 21, (left) and Dorian Taylor, 24, are being held without bond on charges of...
2 accused of drugging, raping woman found dead in Fla. hotel room
Two men visiting Florida for spring break are being held without bond after police say they...
Spring breakers held without bond on charges of drugging, raping woman in Fla.
Younger Georgians react to Kemp opening up vaccine eligibility
Younger Georgians react to Kemp opening up vaccine eligibility
Younger Georgians react to Kemp opening up vaccine eligibility
Cast members from the NBC "Just Shoot Me," George Segal, left, and Laura San-Giacomo appear at...
‘Virginia Woolf,’ ‘Goldbergs’ star George Segal dies at 87