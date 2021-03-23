Advertisement

S.C. crews ready to start tackling roadside litter problem

By Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is \holding a massive statewide litter pickup as part of its “Spring Spruce Up” initiative.

The agency says hundreds of their employees will be picking up litter in their first of two annual pickup events.

Organizers say employees and volunteers will be leaving from agency headquarters and county offices starting this morning, and they ask drivers to use caution when near teams.

It comes as people across the state have noticed South Carolina roads are looking rough.

MORE | How our local cities plan to use American Rescue Plan funds

South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say it could be because folks are eating out more, and then tossing the bags and boxes.

“Eating out, there are just more disposable plates,” said Brittany Harriot of the agency. “Even masks and gloves, we’re finding.”

On top of that, cleanup crews from the Department of Corrections that you would normally see taking care of our roads and highways haven’t been out because of COVID-19 safety precautions.

“We’re not going to put them in harm’s way,” said Director Bryan Stirling. “We’re not going to put our officer, who would be in the van with them, in harm’s way ... that’s 220 inmates that are supposed to be out there cleaning, but we stopped everything back when COVID started.”

While litter is a statewide problem, Aiken-area residents like Stacie Simpkins have been working to address the issue.

She and Marianne Yost founded a nonprofit dedicated to tackling the problem in the Aiken area. They formed a Facebook group (https://www.facebook.com/groups/449705456461802) and within a day or two had hundreds of members.

“You look at the ground and it’s covered with trash,” Simpkins said. “It really, truly is a statewide problem.”

She said she moved to the area in 2014, “and it’s getting progressively worse.”

She said officials have committed to putting up signs wo warn against littering.

In addition to enforcing anti-litter laws, it’s about changing the culture so people won’t litter, she says.

“It starts at home,” she said.

“Kids learn from their parents.”

That’s why one focus is the group is the schools. She hopes that if kids see their parents littering, they’ll speak out.

Another idea is having a competition between schools to see which kids can come up with the best design for a sign.

“At end of the day, it needs to be dealt with,” she said.

Last week, Friends of the Animal Shelter and the Aiken County Animal Shelter partnered with Clean Up Aiken for a cleanup of litter and trash from the side of Wire Road and around the shelter property.

From reports by WCSC, WRDW/WAGT and WIS

Most Read

Andrew Deon Gaines is a suspect in a fatal shooting at the Waffle House on Gordon Highway in...
Victim, suspect names released in Waffle House killing
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
A police pursuit that started in Richmond County and ended in Aiken County resulted in the...
Multi-county police chase leads to arrest of woman wanted in Minnesota
An incident report may shed light on the death of a man after he was taken into the custody of...
Taser, Narcan used on Aiken County suspect before he died in custody, report shows
This was the scene early March 22, 2021, after a fore broke out at a home on Walden Drive.
Blaze breaks out at Augusta home that’s being remodeled

Latest News

Developers want to turn five acres of woods into an apartment complex, right off of Whiskey Road.
New Aiken apartment complex one step closer to opening
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appears March 17, 2021, at an Augusta Health roundtable on COVID-19.
Kemp to give update on Georgia’s vaccination efforts
Tracy Kirkland
Swainsboro woman COVID aid fraud through bogus business
File image
FBI: S.C. lost more than $30M to cyber criminals over the past year
Two pictures of a packed high school gym causing quite a stir across Richmond County.
Lucy Laney High Dance Competition Package