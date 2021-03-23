Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two pictures of a packed high school gym causing quite a stir across Richmond County.

We’re learning it was a private dance competition at Laney Walker High School with a crowd full of spectators.

The organizer of the event, Monique Braswell, told us people were wearing masks and they had other guidelines for families.

But when the photos start circling around social media, she didn’t know how to feel at first.

“I laughed. I got angry, and then I cried. Because people always have assumptions, and they don’t have a clue as to what they’re talking about,” she said.

Some people commented saying they were all for the competition, while others said they thought it was a bad choice.

But Braswell says masks were mandatory for everyone who attended. She sent News 12 the contract and messages sent to the teams which spelled out the mask requirement.

“It says no mask, no entry, no exceptions,” she explained.

Video sent to us from Braswell shows a closer look at the stands. You can see a few people without a mask or wearing one under the nose, but most are covered up.

Braswell says she kept also kept families separated. Each team had its own section for friends and family, so they weren’t mingling with those outside the group.

“You could only sit at the team, like your family of supporters. You could not go and sit in someone else’s section,” she said.

We contacted the office of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, and officials there told us gatherings of 50 or more in a single location are prohibited without social distancing.

But also say there can be more than one “single location” inside one room.

The governor’s office did not feel comfortable saying if this event was legal, since they couldn’t see it for themselves.

But Braswell feels confident the event was safe, and she would do it over again.

“These kids want to dance, and if I can help provide a place for them to do that, I’m going to do it. Every time I can. Every time I can,” she said.

The event rented the space from Richmond County schools and was not a school event. Braswell says she doesn’t want people to be harsh on the county.

However, the district tells us they are reviewing their rental policy.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.