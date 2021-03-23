Officials stress some Georgians are opting to skip the second vaccine dose

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the midst of this huge push to get people vaccinated, we’re learning many are choosing to skip out on that second dose.

Numbers show some of the people coming through the lines at clinics may not come back for their second dose.

And health officials are concerned about what that means for the future of the pandemic.

“What we know is we are going to have a percentage of the population that is going to be half or partially vaccinated,” Dr. Joshua Wyche said.

Dr. Wyche is AU Health’s vaccination coordinator. He says about five percent of their patients aren’t coming back for the second dose.

That’s about 2,000 people.

“Certainly, isn’t where we want to be. But I am happy that it’s not 15 or 20 percent,” Wyche said.

Elsewhere around the country, the number seems to hover around the same.

For instance, in Tennessee statewide, about 4 percent of people aren’t getting their second dose.

And a nationwide study by the CDC found it’s around 3.5 percent, or 4 million people, who aren’t getting a second dose.

“Getting people vaccinated with that first vaccine is really important because it gets us some level of protection. Somewhere in that 50 to 70 percent with Pfizer and Moderna,” Wyche explained.

But 50 to 70 percent isn’t enough. Health officials say those numbers put herd immunity in jeopardy.

“For every individual that is not vaccinated, it ultimately puts the risk of transmission higher for others,” Wyche explained.

This is as AU started to see the rollout of vaccination at clinics slow down. But with Georgia opening vaccinations to everyone on Thursday, clinics are expected to fill up quicker.

“I’m going to be fascinated to see what the demand looks like if there is an expansion of phase to all adults,” Wyche said.

Both AU Health and the Georgia Department of Public Health say their focus is on education.

They want to make sure people follow through with their second dose through whatever channels necessary.

MORE COVERAGE

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.