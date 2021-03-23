New task force to address years of blight issues in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County has a new task force with a mission to fight the blight in Augusta.

It’s a problem many of our communities have faced for decades.

It’s a sight for sore eyes, but a new city task force addressing blight would like to take old properties and make them into affordable housing.

“It was just all abandoned houses, drugs, evils, prostitution... whatever was going on...,” Mattie Mitchell explained.

She has lived on Twiggs Street for more than half a century and surrounded by blighted properties, she never felt safe jogging down her own street.

“Now, after they came in and torn down the houses it’s a great place to live,” she said.

For her, the neighborhood changed for the better after the city tore down those old properties.

“Oh, the crime rate definitely went down because now we got people going to work. We’ve got property owners, you know, we’ve got homeowners so that’s going to make a difference...,” she said.

Now, another group of city officials is working to tear down more problem properties.

“Our intention with the blight task force is to put those efforts together, understand what each of our roles are associated with blight elimination, and then come up with a strategy...,” Deputy Tax commissioner Chris Johnson said.

Johnson is also a chairman for the task force.

The city has been working to fix this problem for years. It’s worked in some areas, but Johnson says for every house or building they tear down, there are dozens more waiting in the wings, aging while they wait.

“...As these properties, as these neighborhoods have become neglected. They become blighted,” he said.

In SPLOST 8, there’s $4 million in the budget just for buying up these old eyesores. The city has around 370 properties set for demolition as we speak.

It costs about $7,000 to demolish just one property, and it’ll take about $3 to $5 million to tear down the 370 properties on their list.

“...We’ll have to take a look and make a decision. Is this a property that we want to acquire? And if we do acquire it, what are we going to do with it,” Johnson explained.

The end goal is to get rid of blight so people like Mattie Mitchell can jog safely in their own neighborhoods.

“...I would love to see the homeowners that have been around for years that are still in the blight get there’s corrected too,” she said.

The task force will start by addressing specific areas like Maple Street. Chairman Johnson tells us he sees the task force working long term.

Some of the ideas on the table already are turning blight properties into more affordable housing and creating a new blight ordinance.

The task force is made up of leaders from the Land Bank Authority, code enforcement, the marshal’s office, planning and development, and others.

