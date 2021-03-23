Advertisement

New Aiken apartment complex one step closer to opening

By Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new apartment complex in Aiken is one step closer to becoming a reality after Aiken councilmembers approved plans.

Last night, Aiken councilmembers approved plans to turn five acres of land into a complex for people 55 and older. The complex is located between Stratford and Brookhaven drive and will consist of 60 units available for rent.

However, there were some concerns with a few neighbors about the traffic it would add. Many people who live nearby that use this road every day say this area is already busy enough.

Last night was just the first of two readings the plans must go through before the complex can officially be built.

The second reading for these plans will be in two weeks on April 12.

