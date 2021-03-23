Local students take honors for raising leukemia, lymphoma funds
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Each year, in communities across the country, dynamic and passionate students engage in a spirited fundraising competition to raise critical funds for blood cancer research for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society through the Students of the Year campaign.
The CSRA’s fifth annual Students of the Year concluded with a virtual celebration Friday.
Twenty-seven high school students raised $354,339 to further the mission of the society.
Students of the Year:
- Raising $69,667 - Team Fighting Irish Fighting Cancer 2.0 - Parker Ciamillo, Kacey Axon and Donny Loebl (Aquinas High School)
Runner-up:
- Raising $55,514 - Team Musketeers Fighting Against Cancer - Barrett Trotter, Ben Shouse and North Goodwin (Academy of Richmond County)
Second runner-up:
- Raising $45,257 - Team De-Feet Cancer - Megan Anton and Lauren Lewallen (Greenbrier & Evans High Schools)
Mission integration Award winners:
- Team Got CUREage - Etta Thomas and Julia Osborn (Greenbrier High School)
Community Involvement Award winners:
- Team De-Feet Cancer - Megan Anton and Lauren Lewallen (Greenbrier & Evans High Schools)
The 2021 Class:
- Leah Shelt - Grovetown High School
- Charlotte and Jay Theodocion – Davidson Fine Arts
- Katie Andrews and Macie Wier – Academy of Richmond County
- Afton Hall – Fox Creek High School
- Benjamin Porcha – Konjikusic and J. Strom Thurmond – South Aiken & Aiken High Schools
- Sage Connolly, Mary Margaret Barbee and Hannah McDonough – Augusta Preparatory Day School
- Megan Anton and Lauren Lewallen – Greenbrier and Evans high schools
- Parker Ciamillo, Kacey Axon and Donny Loebl – Aquinas High School
- Kendal Cofer – Hephzibah High School
- Etta Thomas and Julia Osborn – Greenbrier High School
- Maggie Freitag and Andrew Holiman – Augusta Christian Schools
- Barrett Trotter, Ben Shouse and North Goodwin – Academy of Richmond County
- Mariangel Carroz, Eli Hergott and Phoebe Bagby – Lakeside High School
“The Students of the Year campaign is a great way for students to develop leadership skills within a philanthropy program that ensures they stand out among their peers and make an impact in their communities,” said Bobbie Jo Bates, campaign development director for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Georgia/South Carolina Region. “Candidates showcase their fundraising and community outreach skills while providing assistance and hope to blood cancer patients.”
