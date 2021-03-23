Advertisement

Lawmakers approve plan to give Columbia County its own court circuit

By Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia lawmakers have approved a measure to give Columbia County its own judicial circuit and district attorney, sending the measure to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature.

The final approval came Monday with Senate approval.

It was the second time for Senate Bill 9 to pass through the chamber.

The Senate had approved it earlier, sending it to the House for amendments.

MORE | What’s at stake for Burke County in plan to split judicial circuit?

The Senate then voted Monday to accept the amendments.

The measure was sponsored by Sens. Lee Anderson, Max Burns, Brian Strickland, Butch Miller, Jeff Mullis, John Kennedy and Bill Cowsert.

It’s been supported by the Columbia County Commission as a cost-saving measure. The Richmond County Commission ultimately decided to support it, as well.

The new circuit would be split off from the Augusta Circuit, leaving a smaller Augusta Circuit that includes Richmond and Burke counties.

Some have objected to a making the split after voters elected the circuit’s first-ever Black district attorney, Jared Williams.

The new circuit would have three judges. The remaining Augusta circuit would keep five Superior Court judicial posts.

MORE | See the measure in Georgia legislation tracker

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

