Kemp to give update on Georgia’s vaccination efforts

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp plans to give an update on the state’s vaccinations efforts.

The governor’s office says he will be joined at 4:15 p.m. by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings for a Tuesday afternoon update on the vaccination drive.

Georgia has come under criticism for its low percentage of the general population who have been vaccinated.

Health experts say Georgia’s failure to open mass vaccination sites earlier and relatively slow expansion of eligibility for the shots are to blame in part for the state’s low inoculation rate.

