Jobs and EMT classes offered by Gold Cross

Gold Cross EMS
Gold Cross EMS(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gold Cross is offering a free EMT course to the Central Savannah River Area, and there are still a few available spaces left for the upcoming class.

The free course will be offered to anyone that is willing to help the Gold Cross by becoming a driver and in return they will be offering a free EMT course. Through this system the Gold Cross is able to employ people in the community while also giving them the opportunity to further their career and provide education that can normally be very expensive.

If you’re interested in applying to become a driver, click here.

If you are selected, the orientation will be held March 24 at 6:00 p.m. at the Gold Cross.

