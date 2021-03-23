Advertisement

How Georgia troopers caught the Atlanta spa shooting suspect

By Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly released police report details how Georgia troopers caught the Atlanta spa shooting suspect Robert Aaron Long.

It didn’t take long for police to track and arrest Long. Long is accused of killing eight people in the three metro Atlanta spa shootings on March 16.

Hours after the shooting police identified Long as the suspect and put his photo on social media and started to track his cell phone location. Long’s family saw the images and contacted authorities to help identify him.

But when they actually tracked him down, a trooper named Travis Pollock spotted him on I-75. Pollock waited for backup and then did something called a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver to stop the suspect’s vehicle. He used his patrol car to hit the left side of Long’s car. When the car stopped, blue lights were on and guns were drawn.

Long was arrested Tuesday night about 150 miles south of Atlanta, in a traffic stop on Interstate 75.

When they searched him, they say they found a loaded handgun.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Kirkland
Swainsboro woman COVID aid fraud through bogus business
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
The Savannah River Site covers 198,046 acres, including parts<br />of Aiken, Barnwell and...
Virtual job fair scheduled for positions at SRS
Four people are now facing charges in connection to the incident that left one dead and three...
Employee charged in biker brawl that killed Beech Island man
Gov. Brian Kemp gives an update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts on March 23, 2021, at the state...
All Georgians age 16+ to be eligible for vaccine starting Thursday

Latest News

Younger Georgians react to Kemp opening up vaccine eligibility
Younger Georgians react to Kemp opening up vaccine eligibility
Younger Georgians react to Kemp opening up vaccine eligibility
police lights graphic
Deputies charge teenager with murder of Orangeburg County school teacher
Getting the greenlight for moving desks closer together will make re-opening classrooms to...
Richmond County schools ask public to join in on rightsizing discussions
Eudora Farms welcomes everyone with new dinosaur exhibits
Eudora Farms welcomes everyone with new dinosaur exhibits