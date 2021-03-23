Advertisement

House heavily damaged by fire in Johnston

(KKTV)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A home was heavily damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon in Johnston.

The fire occurred around 1:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Pecan Street, according to an employee at neighboring business.

She said flames were coming through the roof of the home, so she was sure it was gutted, at the very least.

A lot of equipment was dispatched to the scene, with crews from the Edgefield and Johnston fire departments responding, according to a city employee.

News 12 is working to get more information about the incident.

