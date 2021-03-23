Happy national puppy day! Learn how you can help local shelter animals today

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Happy national puppy day! We love celebrating our own furry friends, but why stop there? If you’re interested in learning more about how you can help local shelter animals in your community there are many opportunities at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare.

Dog Walking/Training

Volunteer dog walkers are needed each day at the SPCA Albrecht Center to get the dogs out of their kennels for some fresh air, exercise, training and enrichment. After training with the Pet Care Staff, volunteers become qualified to walk the shelter dogs. Have an interest in animal behavior? You can advance your training to become a Dean of Petiquette!

Cat Care/Enrichment

While cats are known for being a bit more independent than dogs, they still crave human companionship and benefit from enrichment. Volunteers are needed to help clean and feed the cats in the mornings and provide enrichment in the afternoons.

Thrift Store

Where shopping saves lives (SPCA)

Whether you are looking to shop or volunteer the SPCA thrift store is the perfect place. This resale store accounts for approximately 1/3 of the shelter’s annual income is essential to continuing their operations and mission work. The store is located in the Mitchell Shopping Center.

For shoppers this boutique thrift store offers everything from pet care items and clothing, to jewelry, furniture and more. 100% of the revenue from every sale at the Thrift Store goes to the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare to help feed, treat, shelter and and find loving homes for the animals in our care.

For volunteers shifts of varying hours can be coordinated between you and one of the thrift store managers. On the job training will be provided.

Donations are also welcomed. For smaller donations you can bring them directly to the store, and if you have larger donations you can call to schedule a free pickup. A donation tax receipt will be provided. To see the full list of acceptable and unacceptable donations visit the SPCA thrift store page.

Vet Clinic Greeter

The SPCA has a full-service Veterinary Care Center (VCC) which provides complete vet care for privately owned pets. 100% of the revenue from this practice goes to supporting the Albrecht Center’s mission. Volunteers can come during walk-in hours to greet clients, assist with client paperwork, and answer client questions about prices and services provided.

Youth Read & Relax

“Read and Relax” decreases the stress levels of dogs on the adoption floor by teaching them to remain calm in the presence of humans without having to be the center of attention, in other words, just hang out. Volunteers can bring their own folding chair and book, or borrow one from us.

Junior Volunteers

This program is open to children aged 12-15. Junior Volunteers have the opportunity to volunteer at shelter events. In addition, Junior Volunteer members can participate in Read & Relax and Cat Enrichment with their parent or guardian.

Fostering

Although the facility is large, there is not always enough room for all of the animals. Volunteers help by temporarily opening their homes to animals in need. All fosters require a brief counseling session/interview before beginning foster work and a foster care application must be completed. If you are interested, please click here to complete the application.

Off-Site Adoptions

Most Saturdays a team of SPCA Albrecht Center volunteers will visit PetSmart, Petco, Starbucks or other local businesses to hold off-site adoptions. These events are held to give an opportunity to find homes for shelter animals. Volunteers help with customer service, adoption counseling, handling the shelter dogs, and driving and loading the SPCA Albrecht Center van to transport the animals.

Service Project Opportunities

There are also many DIY projects available to fulfill school service hours. These projects help provide hours of enrichment for the shelter animals. Click here to download the Service Hour Guide.

To see a more complete list and details of volunteer opportunities, visit the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare website.

