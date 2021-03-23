McMaster pushes for full face-to-face education in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster says it is unacceptable that there are still students unable to go to class in-person five days a week.

McMaster released a series of tweets Monday where he said he hoped to soon have legislation that would allow all students back in the classroom fulltime.

In the post, McMaster released a video highlighting his stance on in-person education throughout the course of the pandemic.

The governor say only 45 of South Carolina’s 79 school districts are offering all students the opportunity to go to class five days a week. McMaster says “Every parent in the state should be able to make that decision based on what’s best for their families.”

Of all the schools in the state, about 20 percent of them are still in a hybrid style of learning, with both in-person and virtual classes.

