Ga. Capitol roundup: GOP voting bills advance as some provisions dropped

ATLANTA - Republican lawmakers in Georgia are backing away from two of the more contentious efforts to limit voting access.

But they’re still pushing forward with sweeping changes proposed after Democrats won the state’s presidential contest and two U.S. Senate runoffs.

Democrats and voting rights groups say the proposals would still restrict voting access in other harmful ways and inject more partisanship into the administration of elections.

New versions of election bills advancing in state House and Senate committees no longer contain provisions that would limit Sunday voting.

That’s a popular day for Black churchgoers to vote during “souls to the polls” events. Also gone is language to greatly limit who can vote absentee.

The voting measures are being denounced by Sen. Raphael Warnock .

Georgia budget nears final action as Senate backs plan 54-0

ATLANTA - Georgia senators are supporting a 2022 budget that seeks money for after-school care and domestic violence shelters as well as more pay raises for state troopers.

The Senate voted 54-0 on Tuesday to pass House Bill 81, which calls for Georgia to spend $27.3 billion in the year starting July 1.

That puts back a fraction of the $2.2 billion lawmakers cut last year when they feared a big drop in tax revenue.

House and Senate negotiators must now work out relatively minor differences in their spending plans before they can send it to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature or veto.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.