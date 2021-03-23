Advertisement

Ga. Capitol roundup: GOP voting bills advance as some provisions dropped

Georgia Capitol roundup
Georgia Capitol roundup(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - Republican lawmakers in Georgia are backing away from two of the more contentious efforts to limit voting access.

But they’re still pushing forward with sweeping changes proposed after Democrats won the state’s presidential contest and two U.S. Senate runoffs.

Democrats and voting rights groups say the proposals would still restrict voting access in other harmful ways and inject more partisanship into the administration of elections.

Also at the Capitol ...
Lawmakers approve plan to give Columbia County its own court circuit
Kemp signs modest state income tax cut into law

New versions of election bills advancing in state House and Senate committees no longer contain provisions that would limit Sunday voting.

That’s a popular day for Black churchgoers to vote during “souls to the polls” events. Also gone is language to greatly limit who can vote absentee.

The voting measures are being denounced by Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Georgia budget nears final action as Senate backs plan 54-0

ATLANTA - Georgia senators are supporting a 2022 budget that seeks money for after-school care and domestic violence shelters as well as more pay raises for state troopers.

The Senate voted 54-0 on Tuesday to pass House Bill 81, which calls for Georgia to spend $27.3 billion in the year starting July 1.

That puts back a fraction of the $2.2 billion lawmakers cut last year when they feared a big drop in tax revenue.

House and Senate negotiators must now work out relatively minor differences in their spending plans before they can send it to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature or veto.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Andrew Deon Gaines is a suspect in a fatal shooting at the Waffle House on Gordon Highway in...
Victim, suspect names released in Waffle House killing
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
A police pursuit that started in Richmond County and ended in Aiken County resulted in the...
Multi-county police chase leads to arrest of woman wanted in Minnesota
An incident report may shed light on the death of a man after he was taken into the custody of...
Taser, Narcan used on Aiken County suspect before he died in custody, report shows
This was the scene early March 22, 2021, after a fore broke out at a home on Walden Drive.
Blaze breaks out at Augusta home that’s being remodeled

Latest News

Developers want to turn five acres of woods into an apartment complex, right off of Whiskey Road.
New Aiken apartment complex one step closer to opening
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appears March 17, 2021, at an Augusta Health roundtable on COVID-19.
Kemp to give update on Georgia’s vaccination efforts
Tracy Kirkland
Swainsboro woman COVID aid fraud through bogus business
File image
FBI: S.C. lost more than $30M to cyber criminals over the past year
Two pictures of a packed high school gym causing quite a stir across Richmond County.
Lucy Laney High Dance Competition Package