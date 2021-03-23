Advertisement

FBI: S.C. lost more than $30M to cyber criminals over the past year

Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolinians lost more than $30 million to cyber criminals in the past year, the FBI’s 2020 Internet Crime Report stated.

Acting U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart is urging residents to “remain vigilant of cybercrimes” so they don’t fall victim.

“Cybercrimes can inflict lifelong damage to the victims,” DeHart said in a statement. “That is why the investigative work of the FBI and the prosecutorial efforts for cybercrime by our office will not end until such crimes come to a halt. Until that day comes, the public must remain vigilant, particularly during the pandemic, to avoid falling prey to the exploitative cybercriminals.”

According to a press release, the annual report from the FBI noted an increase of more than 300,000 suspected internet crime complaints from 2019, with nearly 800,000 reported in 2020 for reported losses of over $4.2 billion nationwide.

In South Carolina and across the country, victims lost the most money in 2020 to business email compromise/email account compromise (BEC/EAC), followed by romance scams, according to the U.S. attorney.

Victims of BEC/EAC crimes in S.C. reported losses of over $8.3 million, while victims of romance scams in the state reported losses of more than $4.4 million, the press release stated.

According to DeHart, 2020 also led to the emergence of COVID-19 scams. Nealy 30,000 complaints by individuals and businesses have been reported across the country for crimes related to the pandemic scams.

Victims of cybercrimes are encouraged to contact the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.

