Employee charged in biker brawl that killed Beech Island man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A woman has been charged in connection with the violent confrontation between rival gangs that left a Beech Island man dead and three others injured at Capital City Cycles on March 11.

According to Sheriff Leon Lott, Dawonda Thomas-Powell, 49, was arrested Monday and is charged with assault by mob in the first degree and obstruction. Sheriff Lott says she was an employee at Capital City Cycles.

Officials say Thomas-Powell conspired with gang members to confront the opposing gang and after the incident she attempted to conceal her involvement.

Three other people have been previously charged in connection with this incident. James Hill is charged with murder, assault by mob first degree, Kristopher Wheat is charged with assault by mob first degree, obstruction, and unlawful possession of a pistol, and Corey Booth is charged with unlawful possession of a pistol.

Thomas-Powell was booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

During the brawl, Charles Lilly, of Beech Island, was struck in the head several times by a man with a cane. According to police, James Hill was the man wielding that cane.

Authorities say Lilly died as a result of being struck in the head. Hill has been charged with murder and assault by a mob in the first degree.

Officials say they believe that Hill and Lilly are affiliated with the same gang.

Last week, deputies arrested a man on gun charges after they say was involved in the incident.

Lott says Corey Booth was the victim of assault by mob when several men piled on top of him during a gang brawl and he was ultimately stabbed.

According to Lott, Booth fired his gun, striking someone affiliated with his own gang in the lower body and two other men from the opposing gang in the upper body in an attempt to defend himself.

Lott says Booth was unlawfully in possession of the gun and has been charged with unlawful possession of a pistol.

According to police, Booth was pushed to the ground and began firing his weapon as the other men jumped on top of him.

During the brawl, police say when Booth fired his gun, he struck someone affiliated with his own gang, Nathan Hatch, in the lower body and two other men.

According to police, Kristopher Wheat was involved in the assault of Booth, who was beaten and stabbed. Wheat was charged with obstruction of justice, assault by a mob, and unlawful possession of a pistol.

