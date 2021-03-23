Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy today, but dry across the region. Winds will still be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph. Getting near average this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Getting warm again this week with above average highs Wednesday through Sunday. (WRDW)

Isolated shower will be possible tonight into Wednesday as another cold front begins approaching the region from the west. Lows early Wednesday are expected to be in the mid to low 50s. Highs on Wednesday will be slightly above normal in the mid 70s. Winds are expected to be light and variable during the day.

Most of the day Thursday should remain dry. It will be a warm day with highs in the afternoon reaching the mid to low 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

A cold front will bring higher rain chances to the region Friday. Timing will likely change over the next few days of when rain chances will be highest for the CSRA. A few thunderstorms look possible with this frontal passage Friday, but severe weather is not anticipated at this time.

The front that moves through Friday will stall over the CSRA this weekend keeping rain chances elevated Saturday and Sunday. Highs both Saturday and Sunday are expected to be above normal in the low 80s. Keep it here for updates during the week.

