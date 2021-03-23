Advertisement

Canine companions have helped CSRA residents through pandemic

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some unlikely heroes have helped save us during the pandemic: dogs.

They’ve stepped up and have been there for a lot of us in isolation.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter says adoptions have been three times higher since the pandemic first began.

When you see 74-year-old Robert O’Bannon, you’ll probably see his mini-shadow, Little Max.

“He is not only my friend but he is my company,” O’Bannon said.

O’Bannon says being stuck at home in isolation wasn’t easy.

“I would probably be depressed,” he said.

But luckily, he had a furry friend to help keep him company

“When you are at home by yourself, at least you have another person. I call him my son’s brother,” O’Bannon said.

“I talk to him like I talk to you.”

Anatasia Hartigan lost her 12-year-old Labrador retriever right before COVID-19 arrived on the scene.

“It was really hard on our child. He was about 12, so it was in the middle of a pandemic and he was learning from home,” Hartigan said.

She says the pandemic came with many changes.

But one change she’ll never regret the newest addition to the family — Myles, whose roles go beyond a pet’s.

“It helped him feel like he had a fury brother,” she said of her son.

“He has fit perfectly in our family.”

Whether times are good or bad, pet owners will never forget the real heroes who stood by their side and gave them them the love they needed at a time they needed it most.

“Being without him … nah,” O’Bannon said.

