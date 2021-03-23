Advertisement

Baseball makes a return to SRP Park

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Baseball season is in full swing, and things are buzzing over at SRP Park.

Tonight, the Clemson Tigers are taking on the Georgia Southern Eagles in North Augusta.

First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., and gates open at 4:30.

Tickets are now on sale for the battle on the River Rivalry in the Peach Belt Conference.

This is a partnership with the University of South Carolina Aiken Pacers and the Augusta University Jaguars.

Fans need to visit greenjacketsbaseball.com to buy tickets.

The game is March 30, and gates open at 5:30 p.m. for that one.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Deon Gaines is a suspect in a fatal shooting at the Waffle House on Gordon Highway in...
Victim, suspect names released in Waffle House killing
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
A police pursuit that started in Richmond County and ended in Aiken County resulted in the...
Multi-county police chase leads to arrest of woman wanted in Minnesota
An incident report may shed light on the death of a man after he was taken into the custody of...
Taser, Narcan used on Aiken County suspect before he died in custody, report shows
This was the scene early March 22, 2021, after a fore broke out at a home on Walden Drive.
Blaze breaks out at Augusta home that’s being remodeled

Latest News

Developers want to turn five acres of woods into an apartment complex, right off of Whiskey Road.
New Aiken apartment complex one step closer to opening
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appears March 17, 2021, at an Augusta Health roundtable on COVID-19.
Kemp to give update on Georgia’s vaccination efforts
Tracy Kirkland
Swainsboro woman COVID aid fraud through bogus business
File image
FBI: S.C. lost more than $30M to cyber criminals over the past year
Two pictures of a packed high school gym causing quite a stir across Richmond County.
Lucy Laney High Dance Competition Package