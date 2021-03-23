Baseball makes a return to SRP Park

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Baseball season is in full swing, and things are buzzing over at SRP Park.

Tonight, the Clemson Tigers are taking on the Georgia Southern Eagles in North Augusta.

First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., and gates open at 4:30.

Tickets are now on sale for the battle on the River Rivalry in the Peach Belt Conference.

This is a partnership with the University of South Carolina Aiken Pacers and the Augusta University Jaguars.

Fans need to visit greenjacketsbaseball.com to buy tickets.

The game is March 30, and gates open at 5:30 p.m. for that one.

