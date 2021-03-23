Authorities arrest former Myrtle Beach Pelicans player after 22 pounds of drugs found in car

EAGLE, Colo. (WMBF) – A former Myrtle Beach Pelicans player is accused of having 22 pounds of drugs hidden in the car he was driving.

Authorities in Colorado pulled over a BMW that they said was speeding and drifting in and out of the travel lanes last Wednesday.

During the traffic stop, the people inside gave consent to have the vehicle searched.

“During the search of the vehicle, K-9 partner ‘Zane’ gave an interest to the rear wheel well of the vehicle and a final alert to an area under the rear seat,” according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they discovered a duffle bag belonging to 25-year-old Jesus Corrales, which had several baseball gloves and cleats along with several neatly packaged bags of a white substance and two green packages.

Authorities said they seized 21 pounds of meth and 1.2 pounds of oxycodone pills.

Corrales faces several felony drug charges.

A spokesperson for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans confirmed to WMBF News that Corrales used to play for the team.

The other passengers inside the vehicle were released after interviews determined they had no knowledge of the drugs in the car.

