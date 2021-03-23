Aiken County discuss teacher raises going into summer school budget

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Board of Education is meeting with a lot on the agenda.

One of the biggest topics: a raise for teachers. Normally, state teachers get a salary increase every year. But because of the pandemic, the roughly 2 percent increase for 2020-2021 was put on hold. Now, the Aiken County board approved to accept the retroactive step increase only for teachers who are eligible.

Board leaders are also expected to talk about summer school plans, and we found some are pushing for a major increase in the summer school budget.

As busy hallways start to empty and we get closer to summer break, some students could continue to learn throughout the summer.

For Kathi Herrick and her child that goes to North Augusta Middle School, she says the Aiken County summer program is a sign of hope.

“I actually like that idea,” Herrick said. “I feel mine has been hindered a little bit, so if that is something offered then I would love that for him to be able to actually catch up with what he might have missed.”

Nearly 10 million dollars will go towards helping combat COVID-learning loss over the next three years, focusing mainly on math, reading, and comprehension skills for students in all grade-levels.

“I know that if they take a benchmark or state standardized test are they really going to be up to par.”

And a former Aiken county teacher says that can hurt state funding in the future.

“Long-term repercussions is definitely state testing. When they do roll around state testing and start doing all of that it’s going to show,” she said.

She wanted to remain anonymous. She recently left the Aiken County school system because she says she simply wasn’t making enough money. That’s one thing the Board of Education is expected to talk about.

“Through the pandemic, a lot of teachers have left which has also caused teacher shortages and because of that it made it really hard to get things done,” the teacher said.

The board is looking to give teachers and staff members a raise, but this teacher feels it came much too late for many.

“I wish it would’ve happened sooner because I think that would have saved not only me but a lot of other teachers that have left,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.