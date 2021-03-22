Advertisement

Where do Georgia, South Carolina stand on COVID vaccination goals?

By Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 2 million Georgians and 1 million South Carolina residents have started the COVID-19 vaccination process, according to state officials.

That means about 24% of of South Carolina residents and 20$% of Georgia residents have received a dose.

Some South Carolinians still have mixed reactions about getting the vaccine.

“I’m thinking about it. I’ve heard stories about it so I’m kind of on the fence,” Lisa Kelly said.

MORE | Richmond County vaccination sites directly served by Augusta Transit buses

Randi Vogel, however, expressed a different sentiment. “I’m not nervous at all. I think it’s going to be like the flu shot. There are chances you can get sick from that as well.”

Mother of three Kim Evans knows personally how bad COVID-19 can be after two of her children contracted the virus. She said she has already received the first dose of the vaccine.

“Because he has asthma we were able to get it. I hope more people get it because you vaccinate your kids for measles and mumps. I think that’s how it will be from now on,” Evans said.

So far, only 24% of South Carolina residents have started the vaccination process.

Georgia health officials say there are thousands of open vaccine slots at one of the state’s largest mass vaccination sites.

That’s at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz stadium, site of a mass-vaccination effort operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Health officials say they can give up to 6,000 vaccinations a day but aren’t operating at that level because sign-ups have been below capacity.

You can sign up at https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us.

Over in the Palmetto State, the state hit a major vaccine goal over the weekend.

