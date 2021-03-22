Advertisement

Warnock fights voting measures in Georgia Legislature

Sen. Raphael Warnock
Sen. Raphael Warnock(Sen. Raphael Warnock's office)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock is speaking out against a voting bill moving through the Georgia Legislature.

The new bill would give more power to state election officials to restrict early and weekend voting.

It would also require IDs for mail-in balloting.

“I’m gonna do everything in my power to convince my colleagues to support voting rights,” Warnock said. “It’s the reason, it’s the only reason why any of us is in the Senate in the first place. Somebody voted for us. And right now, in real time, we’ve got 250 voter suppression bills all across our country. We cannot allow this to happen. We have to secure our democracy.”

Meanwhile, Democrats in Congress are trying to pass a nationwide voting bill would that would guarantee 15 days of early voting and would restore voting rights to felons.

But that bill would need bipartisan support, requiring at least 60 votes to pass.

Also in the news ...

  • Former Alpharetta Mayor and attorney David Belle Isle today will announce his candidacy for Georgia secretary of state. The Republican says he is running to restore faith in Georgia’s elections. Current Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s term ends in 2023.

