Taser, Narcan used on Aiken County suspect before he died in custody, report shows

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office released an incident report that explains what happened before the death of a Graniteville man after he was taken into the custody of a deputy.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident that happened Thursday.

Investigators say they responded to the intersection of Marshall and Ergle streets in Graniteville for reports of a male attempting to enter into passing cars and possible robbery.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables identified that male as 31-year-old Exzabian M. Myers from Graniteville.

Deputies say they found Myers in the middle of the roadway with traffic at a standstill. They took him into custody for disorderly conduct.

The incident report states that on contact with a deputy, Myers said: “I’m high as f___. Take me to jail.”

A deputy detained Myers without incident and placed him in handcuffs, according to the report.

Myers began to actively resist by trying to run into traffic and thrusting his body at the officer as well as kicking, the report states.

Other deputies arrived and help place Myers in a patrol vehicle, the report states.

A deputy had to stun Myers with a Taser “in hopes of gaining compliance in order to get subject safely inside the vehicle,” the report states.

The officer began to transport Myers to jail, but Myers began banging his head against the cage in the vehicle, the report states.

The deputy immediately pulled over into the parking lot of Trophies Unlimited and asked for a supervisor, the report states, and Myers began kicking at the window.

A sergeant arrived and helped the deputy apply a leg restraint to Myers, who was found unresponsive.

The sergeant administered Narcan, a medication that can counteract the effects of opioids long enough to get medical attention for a patient.

The sergeant and deputy discovered Myers was not breathing and took him to Aiken Regional Medical Center, where medical staff took custody of the subject.

Ables says he was called to Aiken Regional at 4:19 p.m. on Saturday regarding Myers’ death. He says Myers was to be autopsied in Newberry on Monday afternoon to determine the cause of death.

Sheriff Mike Hunt contacted SLED to investigate the death around 7 p.m. Saturday.

