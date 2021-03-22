Advertisement

Sylvania man faces federal prison for distributing child porn

Daniel Boulineau
Daniel Boulineau(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Screven County man faces a minimum of five years in federal prison after admitting that he distributed child pornography.

Daniel Boulineau, 34, of Sylvania, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to distribution of child pornography, according to David H. Estes, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

The charges carry a minimum penalty of five years in prison and a statutory maximum of up to 20 years, along with substantial financial penalties, registration as a sex offender and a period of supervised release after imprisonment.

CRIME | One dead after shooting at Augusta Waffle House

As outlined in court documents and testimony, in early August 2020, Boulineau admitted that he electronically distributed images and videos of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. An investigation by the FBI and the Child Exploitation Task Force into online activity led to Boulineau’s arrest on Sept. 1.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

“The resolution of this case once again serves notice that we and our law enforcement partners will relentlessly pursue predators who prey upon vulnerable children,” Estes said in a statement.

