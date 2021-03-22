Advertisement

Spring career boot camp being offered by Forces United

By Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A heads up for any local veterans looking for help landing a job, Forces United is back with a career boot camp on Tuesday.

Forces United has partnered with Spherion Staffing & Recruiting to provide knowledge and practice to those interested on writing resumes, interviewing, and they will be offering free professional headshots to all who attend.

The boot camp will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Enterprise Mill on Green Street.

There is also be lunch provided to those in attendance catered by Wild Wing Cafe.

Slots are limited, so if you’d like to register, call 706-951-7506 or email kimerbly@forcesunited.org.

