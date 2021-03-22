‘She pushed herself, she pushed us, she pushed everyone’: Late school board member remembered

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Before she died last week, Regina Buccafusco served as a Columbia County school board member and even chaired the board.

From raising her family to leading a community, she made it her mission to give back in more ways than one.

“My mom was deeply committed to the individual worth and value of everybody,” said her son Christopher Buccafusco.

His brother Marty said:

“That’s how she operated it, was treat people well. It was to look out for the people other weren’t looking out for.

“We grew up with privilege, and mom recognized that she needed to use that privilege to defend people who didn’t have it.”

For her sons, she was an inspiration. They say it takes a true hero to stick to the mission regardless of physical challenges.

“I appreciate the struggles that she was able to go through the physical pain that she was suffering and her ability to in most circumstances put that aside and do her work,” Christopher Buccafusco said.

His brother said:

“You wouldn’t think mom or Regina would be known for her strength because clearly her body did not have the strength.”

But he says it was her will and her heart that made up for it.

And they hope her teachings and commitment will stick with the community forever.

“Mom always thought everybody needed a bit of a push, and one of the roles she played in people’s lives was giving them the opportunity, maybe pushing them just a little bit,” Christopher Buccafusco said.

“She pushed herself, she pushed us, she pushed everyone in the community to be just a little bit better than they thought they could be.”

