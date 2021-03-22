S.C. crews planning several controlled burns in CSRA

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fourteen prescribed fires are being lit by the South Carolina Forestry Commission in Sumter National Forest and the surrounding areas to reduce the possibility of out-of-control wildfires in the future.

The prescribed fires began in the beginning of this month and will continue until the end of spring.

The fires are lit for hazard reduction to get rid of highly flammable forest debris that can burn easily in wildfire. By reducing this burnable vegetation professionals lower the risk and severity of wildfires and protect habitats for wildlife. To fire managers this vegetation including grass, trees, overgrown brush, and logging slash are known as fuel.

When setting these fires officials carefully check the weather to ensure they can keep the fires under control and create minimal smoke that will reach populated areas.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission has this map to show current prescribed burns across Georgia and South Carolina.

The fires that are currently set in Aiken County include seven hazard reduction fires, four wildlife management fires, two hardwood control fires, and one field/pasture fire.

Five hazard reduction fires and one wildlife management fire have been lit in Sumter National Forest spanning across approximately 1,467 acres of land.

The remaining fires include:

A hazard reduction fire near Highway I-20 in Aiken County spanning 75 acres

A hardwood control fire near State Route 78 in Aiken County spanning 501 acres

A wildlife management fire near Terrapin Creek in Saluda County spanning 200 acres

A wildlife management fire near Sweetwater Road in Edgefield County spanning 40 acres

A wildlife management fire near Old Five Notch Road in Edgefield County spanning 25 acres

A hazard reduction fire near Long Cane Road in Edgefield County spanning 50 acres

A field pasture fire near Cooks Bridge Road in Aiken County spanning 51 acres

A hardwood control fire near Jackson Branch River in Aiken County spanning 501 acres

A hazard reduction fire near Cedar Springs Road in Greenwood County spanning 526 acres

This map from the Forestry Commission shows current active wildfires in Georgia and South Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.