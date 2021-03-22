S.C. pair due in court over alleged role in Capitol riots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two South Carolina men including a Citadel Cadet are expected in court for their involvement in the Jan 6. Capitol riots.

Elliot Bishai and Elias Irizarry were taken into custody after several people who know them identified them to federal officials.

The two young men are reportedly both from York County and are seen several times on camera in the Capitol Building during the incident and Irizarry is seen with a metal pipe in his hand.

Elias Irizarry is currently a second-semester freshman at The Citadel.

They are both reportedly facing charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

