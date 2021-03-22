Advertisement

Roadwork roundup: Rumble strips to be installed on local highways

Rumble strips will be installed on several Georgia Highways in the Augusta area.
Rumble strips will be installed on several Georgia Highways in the Augusta area.(WRDW)
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Federal Highway Administration, more than half of fatal crashes occur after a driver crosses the edge or center-line of a roadway.

Nearly two-thirds of those happen in rural areas.

With safety in mind, a $778,000 Georgia Department of Transportation project will install indentation rumble strips in three Augusta-area counties.

Roadsafe Traffic Systems will begin mobile operations from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. tonight.

Weather permitting, work will begin in Wilkes County on State Highway 44 and cover the following highways:

Columbia County: State Highway 47 from Interstate 20 (Exit 183) to the Lincoln County line; Washington Road from William Few Parkway to Pollards Corner.

Richmond County: Mike Padgett Highway from the Burke County line to Bennock Mill Road; Peach Orchard Road from the Burke County line to Tobacco Road.

Wilkes County: State Highway 44 from the Taliaferro County line to Skull Shoal Road and Hospital Drive; State Highway 10 from the county line to U.S. 78.

Two-lane routes will receive the strips along the center-line and edge-line pavement markings, and four-lane highways with a center turn-lane or grass median will see yellow-line indentations added to the inside lane edge section in both directions.

Other road projects this week

  • There will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift at 123 Moss Creek Drive daily, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Thursday through next Monday. Expect delays please seek an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Deon Gaines is a suspect in a fatal shooting at the Waffle House on Gordon Highway in...
Victim, suspect names released in Waffle House killing
A police pursuit that started in Richmond County and ended in Aiken County resulted in the...
Multi-county police chase leads to arrest of woman wanted in Minnesota
An incident report may shed light on the death of a man after he was taken into the custody of...
Report sheds light on case of man who died after being taken into Aiken County deputy’s custody
This was the scene early March 22, 2021, after a fore broke out at a home on Walden Drive.
Blaze breaks out at Augusta home that’s being remodeled
One person is dead after an early morning car crash in Orangeburg County,
One dead, one hospitalized after early morning Orangeburg crash

Latest News

Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
Photos of packed Richmond County gym cause a stir on social media
A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
State Health Officer says 99 COVID-19 variants have been identified in Alabama
Delta 8 promises to help you relax, improve appetite and alleviate nausea, but can also mimic...
What is Delta 8? The CBD product giving people a “light” high in SC
Breaking down Delta 8
Breaking down Delta 8