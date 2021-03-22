Roadwork roundup: Rumble strips to be installed on local highways

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Federal Highway Administration, more than half of fatal crashes occur after a driver crosses the edge or center-line of a roadway.

Nearly two-thirds of those happen in rural areas.

With safety in mind, a $778,000 Georgia Department of Transportation project will install indentation rumble strips in three Augusta-area counties.

Roadsafe Traffic Systems will begin mobile operations from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. tonight.

Weather permitting, work will begin in Wilkes County on State Highway 44 and cover the following highways:

Columbia County: State Highway 47 from Interstate 20 (Exit 183) to the Lincoln County line; Washington Road from William Few Parkway to Pollards Corner.

Richmond County: Mike Padgett Highway from the Burke County line to Bennock Mill Road; Peach Orchard Road from the Burke County line to Tobacco Road.

Wilkes County: State Highway 44 from the Taliaferro County line to Skull Shoal Road and Hospital Drive; State Highway 10 from the county line to U.S. 78.

Two-lane routes will receive the strips along the center-line and edge-line pavement markings, and four-lane highways with a center turn-lane or grass median will see yellow-line indentations added to the inside lane edge section in both directions.

Other road projects this week

There will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift at 123 Moss Creek Drive daily, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Thursday through next Monday. Expect delays please seek an alternate route if possible.

