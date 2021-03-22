Advertisement

Local libraries move to next steps as pandemic pressure eases

By Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Libraries in Richmond and Columbia counties have both proceeded to their next steps in the pandemic process. Here’s a look at the situation:

Richmond County

Augusta-Richmond County libraries are beginning Phase 3 of their reopening process.

That means all six branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

People can use the computers for 45 minutes at a time and go inside to check out materials.

You do have to wear a mask.

The branches still offer curbside pickup service for those who aren’t quite ready to head inside yet.

Columbia County

Effective Monday, branches in Evans, Grovetown and Harlem will discontinue quarantining items.

Fines will begin to accrue Monday on all items that are overdue on this date and beyond.

Study rooms at the Evans, Harlem and Grovetown libraries will be available for one-hour appointments.

The café area will reopen to patrons for use during library hours at the Evans library.

Grovetown and Harlem will both offer seating in the teen room and at one adult table.

All programming for the libraries will remain virtual at this time.

Here are the branch hours:

Evans

  • Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: Noon to 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Friday: Noon to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday: 1-5 p.m.
  • Sunday: 2-5 p.m.

Grovetown

  • Monday, Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Sunday: Closed

Harlem

  • Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Sunday: Closed
