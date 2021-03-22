Several Richmond County COVID-19 vaccination sites served by Augusta Transit buses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - COVID-19 vaccination sites are being directly served by Augusta Transit Buses to ensure that all citizens and residents of Richmond county have access to the vaccine, especially those residents that are mobility disadvantaged or do not have access to a private vehicle.

Augusta Transit directly serves the following vaccination sites:

Vaccine Site Augusta Transit Bus Route CVS Pharmacy, Inc. #03378 1520 Walton Way Augusta, GA 30904 #1 - Blue Line/Walton Way Dept. of Public Health-6 Craig Houghton 1001 4th St Augusta, Georgia 30901 #3 - Gold Line/East Augusta Kroger Pharmacy #01100676 2801 Washington Rd Augusta, GA 30909 #5 - Green Line/Washington Rd Publix Super Markets Inc. #525 2816 Washington Rd Augusta, GA 30909 #5 - Green Line/Washington Rd Walgreens Co. #11827 2744 Washington Rd Augusta, GA 30909 #5 - Green Line/Washington Rd Walgreens Co. #19024 1505 Walton Way Augusta, GA 30904 #1 - Blue Line/Walton Way Walgreens Co. #19793 2803 Wrightsboro Rd #17 Augusta, GA 30909 #7 - Pink Line/Augusta Mall Walgreens Co. #6632 3204 Peach Orchard Rd Augusta, GA 30906 #9 - Red Line/Lumpkin Rd Walgreens Co. #9789 3228 Wrightsboro Rd Augusta, GA 30909 #7 - Pink Line/Augusta Mall Walmart Inc. #10-1293 3209 Deans Bridge Rd Augusta, GA 30906 #8 - Orange Line/Barton Chapel Walmart Inc. #10-4144 3338 Wrightsboro Rd Augusta, GA 30909 #7 - Pink Line/Augusta Mall & #2 - Grey Line/West Parkway

The above sites require appointments to be made in advance.

Augusta Transit continues to offer free rides on all transit routes. However, route disruptions will continue on routes #5 Green Line/Washington Road and #7 Pink Line/Augusta Mall until further notice. Passengers on these routes may face delays and wait times possibly increase.

For the foreseeable future Augusta Transit services are for essential rides only and all buses will have a reduced passenger carrying capacity to comply with social distance requirements. Essential travel includes getting to work, obtaining needed items for family (food, medicine and home sanitation) and to attend appointments at vaccination sites, doctor’s offices or medical facilities.

While using Augusta Transit Services please remember that the wearing of masks will be enforced while waiting for and while riding transit. Keep a safe distance from other customers and vehicle operators, wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer, and please stay home if you are ill.

Passengers are encouraged to call the Transfer Facility at 706-821-1719 for specific route changes as and when they occur. For schedules in real time passengers are encouraged to check MyAT webpage or download Augusta Transit’s MyAT app available on Androids and iPhones.

