Report sheds light on case of man who died after being taken into Aiken County deputy’s custody

By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office released an incident report that explains what happened before the death of a Graniteville man after he was taken into the custody of a deputy.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident that happened Thursday.

Here’s the incident report:

Investigators say they responded to the intersection of Marshall and Ergle streets in Graniteville for reports of a male attempting to enter into passing cars and possible robbery.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables identified that male as 31-year-old Exzabian M. Myers from Graniteville.

Deputies say they found Myers in the middle of the roadway with traffic at a standstill. They took him into custody for disorderly conduct.

While being transported to the Aiken County Detention Center, deputies say Myers began hitting his head on the partition and kicking at the rear window inside the patrol car. The deputy reportedly stopped his car near 4020 Trolley Line Road, and called for assistance in restraining Myers from causing any more harm to himself.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect became unresponsive while deputies were trying to place his legs in a restraint.

They say they took him to Aiken Regional Medical Center, where emergency medical staff met them at the ambulance service entrance and began treatment.

Ables says he was called to Aiken Regional at 4:19 p.m. on Saturday regarding Myers’ death. He says Myers will be autopsied in Newberry on Monday afternoon to determine the cause of death.

Sheriff Mike Hunt contacted SLED to investigate the death around 7 p.m. Saturday.

MORE | One dead after shooting at Augusta Waffle House

