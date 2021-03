INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chris Duarte scored 23 points and Oregon showed no signs of rust in beating No. 2 seed Iowa 95-80 to reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament.

The seventh-seed Ducks had advanced to the West Region’s second round without playing a game, because of Virginia Commonwealth’s multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

