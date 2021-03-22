Advertisement

One dead, one hospitalized after early morning Orangeburg crash

By Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after an early morning crash in Orangeburg County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 2004 Honda Civic was driving the wrong way on Highway 301 near Lariot Road just after midnight Monday morning when it struck a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro.

Officials say the driver of the Honda Civic was pronounced dead, while the driver of the Chevrolet Camaro was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators say both drivers were wearing a seat belt.

We are working to get the names of both drivers, and the condition of the driver in the hospital.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

MORE | String of deadly crashes continues across region

