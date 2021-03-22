Advertisement

One dead after shooting at Augusta Waffle House

One person is dead after a shooting at an Augusta Waffle House
One person is dead after a shooting at an Augusta Waffle House(fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:10 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting Monday morning at a Waffle House in Augusta, according to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said the report came in shortly before 2 a.m. at 1629 Gordon Highway.

Coroner Mark Bowen said the victim was shot at least once and was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, but was pronounced dead just after 2:30 a.m. Monday.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

The victim’s name will be released after next of kin is notified.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect left the scene in a sport utility vehicle believed to be a Kia Sportage.

We’re working to find out more information about the shooting and the suspect.

