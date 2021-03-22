Multi-county police chase leads to arrest of woman wanted in Minnesota

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta Department of Public Safety says a pursuit that started in Richmond County and ended in Aiken County resulted in the arrest of a driver who had warrants out of Minnesota.

Richmond County dispatchers said the pursuit started around 6:45 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Broad Street.

North Augusta authorities say deputies initially started pursuing the driver over traffic violations. The woman was later found to have warrants out of Minnesota and fled from deputies, according to authorities.

The chase ultimately led deputies to Edgefield Road near Exit 5, where North Augusta officers began assisting. They say they deployed stop sticks to get the driver to stop.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and taken into Aiken County custody.

They say no one was injured, and no other cars were involved.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.