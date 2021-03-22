Advertisement

Multi-county police chase leads to arrest of woman wanted in Minnesota

A police pursuit that started in Richmond County and ended in Aiken County resulted in the...
A police pursuit that started in Richmond County and ended in Aiken County resulted in the arrest of a person wanted in Minnesota.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta Department of Public Safety says a pursuit that started in Richmond County and ended in Aiken County resulted in the arrest of a driver who had warrants out of Minnesota.

Richmond County dispatchers said the pursuit started around 6:45 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Broad Street.

North Augusta authorities say deputies initially started pursuing the driver over traffic violations. The woman was later found to have warrants out of Minnesota and fled from deputies, according to authorities.

The chase ultimately led deputies to Edgefield Road near Exit 5, where North Augusta officers began assisting. They say they deployed stop sticks to get the driver to stop.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and taken into Aiken County custody.

They say no one was injured, and no other cars were involved.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(WRDW-TV)
Graniteville man dies while being taken into deputies’ custody
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Barnwell County crashes kill 3 in 2 days; 1 wreck happened during pursuit
At least one sent to hospital after crash on I-20 near Wheeler Road
Georgia, South Carolina flunk ‘Gun Law Scorecard’

Latest News

This was the scene early March 22, 2021, after a fore broke out at a home on Walden Drive.
Blaze breaks out at Augusta home that’s being remodeled
One person is dead after a shooting at an Augusta Waffle House
One dead after shooting at Augusta Waffle House
South Carolina Highway Patrol
String of deadly crashes continues across region
One person is dead after an early morning car crash in Orangeburg County,
One dead, one hospitalized after early morning Orangeburg crash
- clipped version
- clipped version